Don't Go Broke: This Footwear Store Fixes All Our Shoe Needs On A Budget

Like to match your outfit with different pairs of shoes but don't want to go broke? Evlas Footshoppe might just do the task. This store gets all its footwear designed in-house, but they also curate shoes from different brands like Fila, Puma. While most of the stuff is just passable, we recommend getting to the store if you are specifically looking for Kolhapuri Chappal, juttis, and sandals. The juttis are done with sequins and hand-embroidery; the Kolhapuris come with elaborate beads and golden sequins. Think of beads, pom poms, mirror work on sandals and juttis as well as mocassins. If you have a thing for wedges and shimmery Moji shoes, there's a decent collection. But if you're looking for pairs that work well for an everyday use, you can grab ballet flats, sneakers, and boots as well. Although we must admit that the cut and make of these aren't on par with their ethnic counterparts. Talking about budget, the juttis and kolhapuris are priced between INR 300-850, and they're quite a steal!