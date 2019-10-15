Tandoori Fillet Chicken Burger From Biggies Is To Die For!

In the Frame: Tandoori Fillet Chicken Burger from Biggies. After going crazy trying the Chicken Cheesy Beast Burger, Tried another house speciality. Chicken fillets grilled and tossed with tandoori sauce over a light flame. The chicken was very very Flavourful and soft, tangy taste of the sauce. Fresh lettuce and grilled buns and veggies like Bell peppers, onions which were slightly seasoned too. Less of cheese, but it was all about the chicken and sauce they added. Excellent and Juicy burger. Swipe right to check the video in last to see how perfectly the buns were grilled and Sauteing the chicken. Ratings: 4.5 / 5