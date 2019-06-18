Don't Miss The Authentic Pan Asian Food In Chubby Cho!

As soon as you enter this place, you will really feel good about the colours. The place is so colourful and super cool ambience and very soothing! Chubby Cho is famous for Asian, Chinese, Japanese Cuisines! I tried almost all of them ☺️ . Here go the best ones on my list👌 . Coming to Mocktails and Cocktail, we tried some refreshing drinks like Red Lotus, Go Guava Gone, Sunset By the beach, Summer party and many more!! . . 👌Pepper Cottage Cheese - I am not a Paneer lover, but when I tried this the taste is amazing. It is so fresh, tender and nicely cooked in melange amount of spices and can feel the flavour in each and every bite👍 (Must Try) 👌Sushi Time-🍣 Making Sushi is an Art! If you are a Sushi lover you must not miss Sushis @chubby cho. Try Cho's Special Jumbo Sushi Platter👍 Its a mix of salmon, Tuna and Prawns nicely tied up with seasoned rice!! 👌Chicken Coriander Dim sums - Very soft, succulent and loaded with loads of chicken👍 Can try if you love dim sums!! 👌And Now Ramen, Japanese and Chinese Food Lovers shouldn't miss this!! Tried Spicy Korean Ramen Chicken Bowl & Malaysian Laksa Chicken Bowl!! Ramen Bowl packed with veggies, chicken and soft boiled egg and many more will fill your belly with goodness and warm you right up🍜 Have fun eating with chopsticks😜 Main Course: 👌Assorted vegetable in peanut chilli sauce, Lemon Jasmine Rice, Hunan Chicken, Veg XO Noodles, American Chopsuey, Khao Pad Chicken Rice👍👍 Finally Desserts: 👌Water ChestNut Rubies: Name sounds interesting right? I haven't heard of this fruit anytime and had to give a try! Wanna try something new then try this!! It got flavours of Coconut Milk, Pink Chestnuts and tapioca!! Presentation is Awesome and tempting😍 👌The Great Wall Of Chocolate Cannoli: Best dessert for chocolate Lovers!! Brownie and Chocolate filling inside the Canoli and served with Ice cream🍧 Highly Recommended!