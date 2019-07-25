Donut and waffle based gelatos are relish worth at Gelatissimo. Well-groomed staff on welcoming customers and explaining the options. You have out of the box flavours like chilli and mint chocolate(am not a fan of the mix). Caramel waffle and berry pavlova are customizations that we have tried, they are worth it. Tastes better than ice cream, it's healthier also.
Australia's Favourite Brand Offers The Best Donut & Waffle Gelatos
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
They could give outdoor seating a try!
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae
