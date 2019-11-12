Drop By This Outlet For Their Some Good Food With Classic Desserts!

Food Garten is one great outlet setup at car khaana drive-in, Jubille Hills. This amazing outlet serves Japanese, Korean and Thai cuisines. The staff at this outlet are friendly and courteous. As it was the first time I’ve tried these cuisines, they tried explaining all the food items from their menu. Their menu is vast and having lots of deserts in the menu was something great. I’ve been to this place with a group of foodie friends of mine for some evening snacks. Food : * Padthai (prawns): This stir-fried noodles dish is a common Thai food served with a lime wedge. Being a great shrimp lover, I choose to have prawn padthai. Overall the dish was amazing but the prawns were not that fresh. * Tom yum fried rice: This dish was beautifully presented with colourful veggies and a lime wedge. This amazing dish had fresh, juicy and slightly tangy chicken chunks between the fried rice. The rice was rich in flavour with a slight flavour of lemongrass and tangy sauces. This is a must-try at this place. Deserts: * Tiny banana fool and Nutella world: Tiny banana fool is a great combination of Banana, Nutella and some fresh vanilla ice cream. Banana and Nutella made up a great duo with vanilla which was just amazing. Nutella world had brownies packed with Nutella topping, served along with fresh vanilla which was a delicious one. * Watermelon smoothie: Fresh watermelon juice served in a watermelon base was an eye-candy drink. This fresh and refreshing one is a must-try ! Do visit this amazing outlet!!!