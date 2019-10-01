Cinnamon, Caramelised Pineapple & Dark Chocolate: There's A New Ice Cream Joint In Town

A small ice cream joint has popped up in Somajiguda and we gave it a go. Located near Fab India, Dumont is a tiny place that can be easily missed when you're on the road. So, go all squinty and pay a little attention. They've got five big tables inside and a couple of solo chairs so we recommend you check with them if the place is occupied. It was empty when we checked it out so we took the liberty of tasting the flavors before picking out what we want. Their menu has over 20 ice cream flavors and we tried almost all of them (Yup, we're greedy like that). FYI, don't go expecting munchies like fries here as they only have icecreams. We ordered one scoop of Maple & Cinnamon Short Bread, Caramelised Pineapple, Dumont Chocolate, and Cookies & Cream. Maple & Cinnamon was sweet and had a punch of cinnamon flavor which we think is interesting for icecream. Caramelised Pineapple had small chunks of pineapple in it and it was juicy and khatta meetha at the same time. Dumont Chocolate is their signature dark chocolate, and Cookies & Cream was surprisingly blue (different from the other cookie and cream icecreams we had) and tasted just like lots of Oreo cookies and cream. The ice creams are all pretty affordable as these four icecreams set us back at INR 290.