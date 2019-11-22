Ikat Jackets, Block Printed Kurtas & Accessories: This Store Is Pure Gold

It is not every day you spot stores like Earthica. This Banjara Hills store is home to stunning ikat jackets, dresses, jamdani kurtas, Gadwal sarees — and it will inspire you to switch to Indian artisanal wear. As the firm believers of fair trade, these folks curate sarees and accessories from different artisans across the country. Their in-house designers work with these artisans closely for picking the fabric, and most of their apparel and sarees are designed in-house. Their jamdani kurtas are light-weight and come in pleasant colours -- lemon yellows, baby blues, and warm greens. It's always Summer if you're picking one of these.

Take note — their crop tops and saree blouses deserve to be in your wardrobe. We're crushing on their crop tops with parrots that double up as buttons; the checkered or floral-printed blouses are sure to jazz up the plainest of sarees. With a focus on using Indian fabric for more than just Indian wear, they've got a range of Indo-western wear such as cotton peplum tops with bows on the back, ikat jumpsuits, khadi tops, and tunics. Of course, there are breezy bottoms and trousers in ikat.

Their top floor is all about going the six yards. They have double ikat sarees and weaves from Pochampally, jamdani from Bengal, ajrakh-printed sarees, along with dress materials. For accessories, do check out their footwear and embroidered bags and wallets from Kutch. If you're all about Boho style, their earrings are worth giving a shot. The price range across the store begins at INR 500 (for accessories). Soon they're planning to introduce lifestyle products too.