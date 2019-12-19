Earthica focuses on bringing all the artisans from different states of India together under one roof by creating an interdependency environment and providing them the opportunity to get recognized by the public. Their products are mainly based on handloom namely, Ikkat, pochampally, bandhani, pathani and so on. The one-stop destination for people who adore handloom fabrics.
Earthica: A Store Launched In Banjara Hills Predominantly Focuses On Handloom
Clothing Stores
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group
Clothing Stores
Comments (0)