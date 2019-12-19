Earthica: A Store Launched In Banjara Hills Predominantly Focuses On Handloom

Clothing Stores

Earthica

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
4.6

8-2/603-B/1, Beside Masqati Ice Cream, Road 10, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Earthica focuses on bringing all the artisans from different states of India together under one roof by creating an interdependency environment and providing them the opportunity to get recognized by the public. Their products are mainly based on handloom namely, Ikkat, pochampally, bandhani, pathani and so on. The one-stop destination for people who adore handloom fabrics.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

