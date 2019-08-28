A Restro-Bar In The Heart Of Jubliee Hills Which One Cannot Miss!

Repete Brewery & Kitchen is an amazing resto-bar right in the heart of Jubliee Hills, this place is a must-visit for some amazing food, music and brews! Few of the must-try items are Telangana tangdi, grilled chicken pasta, chicken tikka popcorn, and their amazing mocktails! They have a very seasoned chef (Abassudin) who makes sure you receive the best service and food to your table!