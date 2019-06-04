Experience A super Cool Fun Weekend With Kids At Smaaash

Smaaash is literally what the title says, eat and play at the same time. Coming to the food, We had, for the starters we tried Tangra Style Chilli chicken and Veg spring roll. The Main course was Smaaash lover pizza and Chicken Pasta. We even sipped a few mocktails, which were damn nice. Moreover, the play section includes many VR games, Arcade games and bowling of course. This is definitely a great place to be on weekends with your kids and family.