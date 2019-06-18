Yummy sushi & Tempura Uramaki Roll Only At Hashi!

Making sushi is an art, and experience is everything. Have been eating Sushis for past 3-4 months and I'm loving them a lot. Been to Hashi recently, tried these Prawn Tempura Uramaki Roll. Really loved the Taste. The prawn tail was crispy, some sauces added on top. For a few seconds it was blow torched so that it doesn't look completely raw, it was edible and good in taste. Loved the presentation too! Would highly recommend people to drop by Hashi!