For Scented Candles, Diffusers & Lamp Shades, Get To This Store In Kondapur

Hoarders of scented candles and home fragrances, here's a store you'll go bonkers about. Ekam — a body and wellness brand that specialises in fragrances and bath & body products has opened a store in Sarath City Capital Mall. They house plenty of scented candles — jasmine or rose — what's your choice? While the wafting aroma in the store will keep you there for a while, we recommend checking out essential oils like rosemary, lavender, tea tree, ylang-ylang. For those of you who love face washes and scrubs, check out Sea Spa Face Wash and Turquoise Lagoon Face Wash & Scrub. Scented candles and diffusers calling out to you? Check out Cinnamon Cookie or Rose Cookie that'll instantly transport you to your favourite cafe. In scented candles alone, they've got lots of variety such as jar candles, pillars, lampshades (perfect decor accents), shot glasses (most affordable at INR 99), and soy candles that are made from soy wax. Plus, they've got reed diffusers, oil warmers, and humidifiers too. Do check out their Buddha Electric Oil Warmer. Want more reasons to get here? Let's add handmade soaps and massage oils to the list.