This Designer label Is Putting Banarasi Art On A Pedestal & We're Crushing On Their Apparel

Bespoke, handwoven, and handmade — Ekaya is bringing traditional textiles into luxury fashion, and they're gorgeous to the dot. If you're in awe with how Banarasi weaves look on apparel, Ekaya brings the best of Banaras through 8,000 weavers and craftsmen from across the country. To reshape the cottage industry in Banaras, you can find the plush lehengas, sarees, anarkalis, and fabrics made by their label in collaboration with designers like Archana Rao, Play Clan, Anupama Dayal, etc.

We're crushing on their silk sarees that look they're worth a million bucks and handwoven Patola dupattas (cue Proper Patola song). Is your Pinterest feed full of desi apparel designs? Banarasi silk, Tancholi silk, tissue silk — you've hit the treasure trove of fine fabrics. You can check all their collections on their website too and get your wardrobe a luxe gift.

