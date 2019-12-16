Everything Under INR 100: This Place In Banjara Hills Serves Delhi Style Chaat

It's not uncommon for sweet shops to serve chaat in Hyderabad, and one such shop in Banjara Hills caught our attention. If you ever find yourself stuck in traffic or hungry in Banjara Hills Road No. 12, look out for Emerald Mithai Shop. It's hidden away in the by-lanes, away from the hustle-bustle for good. Pani puri, dahi puri, ragada, aloo tikki, bhel puri, vada pav, and pav bhaji — their chaat options will satisfy your tastebuds and your wallets. It's a small space outside the sweet section with minimum seating, so don't go there expecting hoity-toity service. Do you like your chaat teekha or meetha? It's an open kitchen kind off situation, so you can tell them your preference. We polished down our teekha pani puri and khatta-meetha dahi puri in a jiffy and called it a day. While you're at it, you can get inside the store and get yourself some local sweets like pootharekulu, badusha, etc.