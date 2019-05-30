Enjoy The Freshly Churned Goodness At This Beautiful Ice-Cream Parlour

Huber & Holly is an ice cream parlour that offers the creamiest & coolest ice cream which helps you beat the heat at an affordable rate. While the nation is dealing with the scorching heat, "SummerStopsHere" at Huber & Holly thanks to its cool offerings. From going out for shopping, or college, or hanging out with friends, to hitting the gym, the heat can hinder us from going about our daily lives. So when summer gets in the way of you from doing what you love, you step into Huber & Holly because #SummerStopsHere. SummerStopsHere offer - #SSH01 is a special activity that is already running across the store. Users simply can visit the stores, buy ice cream, & whatever the temperature is at the moment - they'll get the same percentage discount on that ice cream. "The hotter the temperature, the cooler the offer". This offer can be availed only on the ice cream scoops. I happened to try the very amazing flavours like Blue Velvet cheesecake, Belgian Chocolate, Hazelnut Mudslide, litchi blast, Golden Chocolate and Mango flavour that was the flavour of the day. The staff is very friendly and polite. If you are visiting this place ask for Ranjan Sarkar, he is a very genuine fellow and will make amazing ice creams for you topped with the variety of toppings available. Most recommended!!