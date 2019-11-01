Enjoy Your Evenings At This Revamped Restro Bar In Gachibowli

We visited La La Land the other day in Gachibowli and I gotta tell you, awesome vibes. They have spruced up the place having a new interior with a bar in the middle, seating area around, and a dance floor too. One can tag along with your friends, colleagues and groove to some funky dance numbers by the DJ. Since its rebranding under the new management, they are making a few changes in the ambience as well as in their food, so let's give them some time for their complete setup. Let's jump into the menu: From drinks menu, we had a lot of fancy Mocktail drinks like Orange Cooler, Pina Colada, Fruit Punch and many more. I personally liked the milk-based drinks more. From starter, 1. Pano Crispy Chicken: Nice and crispy on the outside, well cooked. 2. Subzi Shikampuri: This was one of my favourites. A perfect blend of flavours. 3. Pocket Chicken: It looked like mini quesadillas. Taste-wise, it was also one of the better tasting dishes. 4. Chicken Shashlik: This was served as bite-sized portions, with a bite of roasted marinated chicken and veggies. 5. Stuffed Mushroom: Hands down, my favourite. Crispy outside, creamy-cheesy mushroom stuffing on the inside. Just perfect. 6. Ande Ka Funda: Didn't taste the eggs, but I liked it. 7. Lemon Fish Tikka: This was so tender and juicy, loved it. 8. Boti Kebab: Another decent tasting chicken dish. Main Course, 1. Mutton Kaali Mirch: Not a big fan of mutton in general, but this sure did taste good. They had a good gravy-meat balance. 2. Murgh Methi: This was your average chicken methi dish. In the end, desserts, 1. La La Rice Kheer 2. Gulab Jamun 3. Punjabi Phirni 4. Gajar Ka Halwa I really liked the Phirni, because of its smooth, creamy texture. Overall, a nice cosy restro-bar to enjoy with friends and family. Rating: 4/5