Essence Fusion has such an exquisite ambience and royal looking interiors. Top notch chandeliers all over, a perfect place for a romantic dinner date or family dinner. For me, the service is what I care about when I visit a restaurant and I must say I was really impressed with the staff's behaviour and their excellent understanding of the cuisine they serve. Little expensive but it's worth visiting for some lip-smacking food.
Essence Fusion - Experience Dining Like Never Before!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Wi-Fi Available
₹3,000+
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
