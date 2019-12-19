Essence Fusion - Experience Dining Like Never Before!

Casual Dining

Essence Fusion

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 280-A, 1st Floor, Road 10 C, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Essence Fusion has such an exquisite ambience and royal looking interiors. Top notch chandeliers all over, a perfect place for a romantic dinner date or family dinner. For me, the service is what I care about when I visit a restaurant and I must say I was really impressed with the staff's behaviour and their excellent understanding of the cuisine they serve. Little expensive but it's worth visiting for some lip-smacking food.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

