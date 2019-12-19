Looking For Vintage Clocks? This Store In Kukatpally Is Your Tick Tock Haven

Vintage clocks have a certain charm to them. If you have been looking for old-school clocks, Ethnic Clock Makers in Forum Sujana Mall. This is a tiny kiosk that's located right in front of Entertainment Store. All the clocks are designed and made by the team. We're loving the grunge look on the vintage clocks, and no matter what corner of your house you're planning to deck up, this is going to add a classy touch. The metallic watches are quite on-point, but if you've got a thing for wooden watches, they've got a few handmade ones. The hanging clocks that you might have spotted in several restaurants make an appearance here. Whether you're looking for plain ones or handpainted ones in bright reds and summery yellows, you're going to find them here. The price range across the store starts at INR 950 and can go beyond INR 5,000. And if you ask us, we'll say this is the best investment you can make!