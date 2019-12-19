This Home Baker Has Opened A Patisserie In Banjara Hills & We're Giving You All The Scoop

It is not every day you're going to sign up for a delirious sugar rush, but when you do, here's our newfound love. Euphoria Bakery, run by Anita & Faisal Tayabali, in Banjara Hills is for those of you who love catching up with their squad over desserts or looking for a quaint place for an after-dinner date. Smacked right in the centre is a massive table that displays all the desserts of the day — Caramel Brownie Cake or Fig Honey Cake — what's it going to be? Whatever is your choice, you're going to polish every slice to bits and crumbs. Tame the glutton in you as you spot wicked pieces of Chocolate Cake, Strawberry Cheesecake, Nutella & Hazelnut Brownie Cake, Peanut Butter Brownie Cake. We dug into Nutella & Hazelnut Brownie Cake and Blueberry Cheesecake and walked straight into euphoria. Yup, we're serious. But don't just take our word for it — hit up Euphoria yourself and find what makes it awesome. You can pair your dessert with cold-pressed juices or kombucha.

Designed by Aamir & Hameeda (who also designed Prost, Room Two, Calangoat to name a few), the interiors caught our eye instantly. As you step in, you're pulled into an otherworldly vibe. It's woody, it's edgy, and while it's predominantly done up in tints of brown, the lofty blue wall pops right at you. And then there's a brick wall with painted porcelain plates that looks like it's designed to fit into your Instagram feed. The seating is simple, if you are looking for a quick bite, it cannot get better. So, we're saying...there's more than just brownie frenzy that you can swoon over. Go, get psyched!