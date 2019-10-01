Evening At China Bistro Along With Delish Asian Food!

After ordering food at China Bistro, we received a special AMUSE BOUCHE (pre-appetizer) made with yogurt. You're supposed to have it in one go, that just melted right into our mouths. It literally popped like a bubble. Very delicious! At first, we had the chef recommended FIRE ROASTED MANDARIN CHICKEN. It was absolutely amazing. A perfect balance of sweet and spicy on pieces of chicken skewered together. Then we had TUNA ROLL (sushi). What a mouth dropping presentation, and the manager actually showed us how to eat it properly. You are supposed to have it with a little bit of wasabi, pickled ginger slice, and everything dipped in soy sauce. For our main dish, we had the KING PRAWN in HUNAN SAUCE, with their WOK TOSSED CHICKEN HAKKA NOODLES. A beautiful combination of noodles with their hunan gravy. They made us a special cocktail, which although had a refreshing taste but the presentation was a bit of a turndown. It had cucumber slice wrapped which, don't know why I didn't find appealing. Anyway, in the end, they served us with a complimentary SIZZLING CHOCOLATE BROWNIE with ICE-CREAM, topped with a generous amount of CHOCOLATE SAUCE. Tasted like heaven in our mouths. WOW!!!