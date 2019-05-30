Ever Heard Of Gulab Jamun Cheesecake?

Casual Dining

Essence Fusion

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 280-A, 1st Floor, Road 10 C, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

Gulab Jamun is something I love! This cheesecake is perfect as it is not overly sweet despite having gulab jamun in it. It has a nice texture and has a heavy creamy feel to it. This is served along with the mango sorbet which goes perfectly well with the cheesecake. The sorbet takes away the heavy texture making it more lively and fun to have! Check out Essence Fusion right away!

What Could Be Better?

I would say nothing as for me this is just perfect😇

How Much Did It Cost

Under ₹500

