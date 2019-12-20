This Yoga Studio In Kondapur Will Make You Fit & Lit With Customised Yoga Routines

This yoga studio customises yoga routines according to your body type and we think that's awesome. Everlean Yoga Studio in Kondapur is headed by Mr Gopinath Garapati who has been teaching people the art of yoga for eight years. Whether your aim is fat loss or a fit and a healthy body, go here to learn different types of yoga such as Raja Yoga, Vinyasa Yoga, Ashtanga Vinyasa Primary series, Yin yoga, IWC therapeutic yoga, Prenatal yoga and pilates too (which is derived from yoga).

He has a zero clutter, spacious studio in a home-like environment where you can be in your Zen zone. Suitable for both adults and kids, you don't have to be a pro to follow his teaching methodology because these routines will be tailor-made keeping your capabilities in mind. He is also a PN level 1 and level 2 certified nutrition coach and you know what that means, no more unhealthy diet. His studio is located near Chirec School in Kondapur and has regular classes from Monday to Friday.