You will find everything that you are looking for over here. They are beautiful, good quality and pocket-friendly. Everything under one roof in Miniso. Couldn’t be happier. What did I get? A backpack -INR 750 Water bottle -INR 250 Phone cover -INR 190 It was worth every penny ♥️ Sure to visit again!
Everything You Want, Cute And Pocket-Friendly Under One Roof!
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The store space and launching of other products which are in the waiting list😜 Also the employees need to be more well trained 😒👎🏿
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids
