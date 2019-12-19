Step Into A Regal World: This Iconic Palace Hotel In Hampi Is Worth Saving Up For

Evolve Back is a luxury resort in Hampi that offers beautiful experiences. If you want to explore this 14th-century town in luxury, it cannot get better than this. Evolve Back Kamalapura Palace in Hampi will almost convince you that you're in Jaisalmer. Take a dip in a hot tub, go for a heritage walk, and relax at the spa — you are literally signing up for a royal treatment. The architecture of the resort will remind you of forts, massive boulevards that are paved with stones, stunning hallways, and chambers. The rooms are inspired from the bygone era's queens' chambers and if you are living here, you'll feel nothing less than a queen. The resort has an infinity pool (OMG YAAS!), a reading lounge, and a fam pool. Their Deep Mahal is a cafe illuminated with warm hues that emanate from diyas and you can chill here with a cup of Siddapur coffee.

With four more restaurants on the property, let's just say you'll never run out of reasons to eat. Aanandha is a private-poolside restaurant while Pushkarni is a restaurant inside a mandapa that overlooks the infinity pool and a lotus pond. Evolve offers a whole bunch of experiences like Tungabhadra Trek that takes you through giant boulders and ruins, The Raya Trail that gives you a sneak peek into the lifestyle and culture of the times of Vijayanagara empire's royalty. And then, there's Virupaksha Trail and Vitthalapura Walk too.

For stay, you can pick between Jal Mahal (inspired by the Water Palace) that comes with a royal-sized bath, open courtyards, a private deck, dining, and pool. Say whaaat! Zenana is inspired by a queen's quarters and it comes with a private balcony, jacuzzi, while a Nilaya comes with a jacuzzi, private terrace, and a separate living room. So does the Nivasa! The price range begins at INR 17,000+taxes.