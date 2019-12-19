Tete-a-tete Over Exotic Tea At This Pretty Store & Experience Centre In Jubilee Hills

National level badminton player turned entrepreneur, Neelima Choudhary has converted the basement of her home into a pretty tea shop and experience centre where you can shop for over 25 tea flavours. Aesthetically arranged in shelves are natural and infused teas in unique flavours like hibiscus, lavender, rose, peach oolong, berry fruit among others. Pick a flavour and Neelima will brew it for you to taste. They have both subtle and strong taste. We loved how the rose herbs bloom in the teapot and the taste of the rose tea that we picked. It stays on your taste buds much after you've gulped down the last drop. These teas are good for detox and a healthy lifestyle. The prices for tea start from INR 200.

You can also find bubble teas to use as welcome drinks at parties or for kids that come in pastel colours and taste like mint and pop rock. As Indians like their green tea with honey, the store also has seven types of honey including one specially made for diabetics. We paired our cup with a saffron flavoured honey too, and boy was it delicious!

Apart from the collection of tea leaves imported from Thailand, Darjeeling, USA, we loved the crockery. Floral patterned cups, solid & classy iron cast teapots imported from China will make your kitchen pretty too.