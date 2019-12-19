Spend Some Quality Time With Your Bae At This Popular Rooftop Restaurant In Banjara Hills

Great place, great food, great service — that's Exotica for you. One of the oldest rooftop restaurants in Hyderabad, Exotica is super popular among locals. Reserve a table (because it's always buzzing with people) and let the greenery and sprinklers welcome you to dine under the sky. It's a pretty location for both, lunch and dinner, but it's especially mesmerising in the night. And if you are considering Exotica, this weather just calls for it. Date night? Every table has candles and fresh roses for a perfect candlelight dinner. Are you wooed already? Wait till you grab a bite.

Though this restaurant has been serving for many years now, their taste is just getting better and better. They've got a good variety of Mughlai, North Indian, and Chinese dishes on their a-la-carte menu and we keep going back to them for Paneer Tikka Peshawari, Lakhnavi Seekh, Dal Zafraan, and Punjabi Kukkad Masala. If you're heading out for lunch, they have a lunch buffet throughout the week (except for Sunday) with a complimentary beer or mocktail (they've got a bar, too). But on Sundays, they've got your noon sorted with a brunch!