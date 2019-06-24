Experience Fine-Dining Only At Essence

Essence Fusion is a royal fine dining restaurant located in Jubilee Hills. This fusion restaurant is peaceful and a perfect place for family dinners or a romantic date. Must tries here are: -Strawberry Dilkush (mock-tail) -Sultani chicken Tangdi -Beetroot Galouti And their cheddar cheese mini kulchas are ❤️❤️ And they are on Zomato Gold too. 😀