This Place Is Too High On Entertainment Quotient And Serves Delicious Food

Casual Dining

Masquerade By Mystery Rooms

Gachibowli, Hyderabad
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

The Platina Building, Ground Floor, Shop 7, Gachibowli-Miyapur Road, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Masquerade is too high on entertainment quotient. This cafe has everything to keep you busy until the yummy food arrives at your tummy. The Colorful Ambience, Well thought & Painted Walls, Erotic Music and the Game Zone (VR games, PlayStation, Board Games) keep all of their customers entertained. We had: Peri Peri Grilled Prawns Thai Basil Chicken Tikka Cheesy Onion Rings Turkish Twist Pizza Butter Naan & Paneer Makhani Chicken Arrabbiata Lasagna Schezwan Chilli Paneer Orange Chaska Rainbow Delight (Out of Menu) Brownie & Ice cream Burppppp! Visit this place with your friends, colleagues, bae and kids.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Kids, Big Group

