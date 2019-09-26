Mexican, Italian & Mediterranean Cuisines: This New Cafe In Sainikpuri Is A Stunner

Good food is good mood, and we're not the only ones saying that, this cafe in Sainikuri agrees with us. Located next to House Of Dosas, another dainty cafe has opened its doors in Sainikpuri called F3 Cafe & Bistro. Beautiful outdoor space with umbrellas, sleek chairs, bar tables; a gorgeous indoor seating arrangement with fancy lights, a bookshelf, board games, lots of seating area — this cafe is Insta-perfect. With the ambience being on point, we wanted to see if the food here does justice to all the hype. After scavenging through their menu that had a lot of continental dishes, sandwiches, burgers, Italian, Mexican, and Mediterranean dishes to choose from, we ordered Cheddar Cheesy Fries (obviously), Lebanese Platter, Mama Sita Chicken, American Chopseuy, and Chicken Fritters. Lebanese Platter was by far our favourite dish there. It was colourful, crunchy, and had all the right flavours. Mama Sita Chicken is their Mexican take on stuffed sour chicken and it was packed with strong Mexican spices. American Chopseuy had generous chunks of perfectly cooked chicken and was quite sour as well. The noodles and gravy came separately so the preparation got a little messy, TBH. Chicken Fritters are comfort food and it didn't disappoint us as it came with their own version of spicy mayo dip. We paired our food with one of their coolers called Cool As Cucumber and every sip of it was oh-so-refreshing, thanks to lots of cucumbers that were in it. If you're planning to out with a big group of friends or even on a date (wink wink), make reservations in advance and head out to F3 Cafe.