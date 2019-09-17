While we've always talked out many brands and their stores in the city to go and shop from, have you ever been to a factory outlet before? At factory outlets, manufacturers directly sell their stock surplus and if you want good deals all around the year, that's where you should go. Interested? We've made a list of our favourite factory outlets in the city which you should check out.
Nike, Lee & Skechers: For Deals All Round The Year, Check Out These Factory Outlets
While we've always talked out many brands and their stores in the city to go and shop from, have you ever been to a factory outlet before? At factory outlets, manufacturers directly sell their stock surplus and if you want good deals all around the year, that's where you should go. Interested? We've made a list of our favourite factory outlets in the city which you should check out.
Mufti
Nike
I don't care for a good deal on Nike shoes said no one ever! They've got two factory stores, one in Ameerpet and one in Trimulgherry and you have to check it out ASAP for one plus one deals and more on footwear, apparel, and accessories. Gym shoes, sports shoes, casual sneakers, hoodies, jackets, work-out shirts, tracks, and more — loot everything Nike for your next gym session or a casual outing.
Skechers
Pepe Jeans
This desi but videsi clothing brand, Pepe Jeans has a factory outlet in Karkhana and if you're someone who can live in jeans from morning to night, you're in for a treat. They have many offers going on throughout the year and you can find many good fitted pairs in combo offers. You can also pick out men's shirts, tees, and shorts.
LEE
Acid wash, slim fit, regular fit, tapered, low-rise, ripped, — you name it, they have it. Lee is one of the most popular European denim brands and you know you can't go wrong here. Ladies and men, walk into Lee's factory outlet in Trimulgherry and get good deals on jeans. They've got aisles and aisles stacked up, so brace yourself.
Louis Philippe
- Upwards: ₹ 499
