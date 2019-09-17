Nike, Lee & Skechers: For Deals All Round The Year, Check Out These Factory Outlets

While we've always talked out many brands and their stores in the city to go and shop from, have you ever been to a factory outlet before? At factory outlets, manufacturers directly sell their stock surplus and if you want good deals all around the year, that's where you should go. Interested? We've made a list of our favourite factory outlets in the city which you should check out. 

Men, if you're looking for casual shirts and tees that can be your mate from day to night, give Mufti a try. They've got many stores in the city but we want you to check out their factory outlet in Trimulgherry for deals on everything in their store. You can score a couple of button-down shirts, jeans, and trousers for under INR 5,000 which is amazing, right? 
Vishal Towers, 3/10/2, Trimulgherry, Secunderabad, Telangana

I don't care for a good deal on Nike shoes said no one ever! They've got two factory stores, one in Ameerpet and one in Trimulgherry and you have to check it out ASAP for one plus one deals and more on footwear, apparel, and accessories. Gym shoes, sports shoes, casual sneakers, hoodies, jackets, work-out shirts, tracks, and more — loot everything Nike for your next gym session or a casual outing. 

Plot 7, P & T Colony, Trimulgherry, Secunderabad, Telangana

Men and women, get yourself a new pair of whatever shoes you like because you deserve it! For all kinds of athletic and casual shoes that'll complement all your outfits, get going to Skechers factory outlet in Karkhana. From shoes to slip on's and sandals, you can get all their latest launches here for a good deal. Apart from footwear, they also sell athletic wear like tees, jackets, sweatbands, socks, and more. 
Rainbow Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 2, Karkhana, Secunderabad, Telangana

This desi but videsi clothing brand, Pepe Jeans has a factory outlet in Karkhana and if you're someone who can live in jeans from morning to night, you're in for a treat. They have many offers going on throughout the year and you can find many good fitted pairs in combo offers. You can also pick out men's shirts, tees, and shorts. 

Wellington Road, Karkhana, Secunderabad, Telangana

Acid wash, slim fit, regular fit, tapered, low-rise, ripped, — you name it, they have it. Lee is one of the most popular European denim brands and you know you can't go wrong here. Ladies and men, walk into Lee's factory outlet in Trimulgherry and get good deals on jeans. They've got aisles and aisles stacked up, so brace yourself. 

 

4, Bolaram Road, Trimulgherry, Secunderabad, Telangana

If you're all about that formal life where you're juggling between meetings, work, and personal life, Louis Philippe's factory outlet in Kompally got you covered. Unlike their normal stores, you can score formal shirts, trousers, blazers, etc here in combo offers which is what makes it better. They also have other accessories that along with formal wear like ties, cuff links, etc, so grab those too. 
3-46/3 & 4, Near Bajaj Electronics, Kompally, Hyderabad

