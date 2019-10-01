Fantastic Pizzas & Amazing Freak Shakes At Brickwood!

Hitech city is full of cafes, Brickwood is another fantastic cafe serving some amazing pizzas and freak shakes. With some great vibe and amazing ambience, this cafe is to another level. This is a two storied cafe with cute tables and swinging chairs on the first floor and creative cycle wheel chairs on the ground floor. The interiors of this place are Cool but a little less spacious. The staff at this place are friendly and courteous. I’ve visited this beautiful place with a group of foodie friends of mine for a meetup. Food and drinks: * Lemongrass cooler and Virgin mojito: The flavour of this mocktail will leave your taste buds impressed. The slight flavour of mint was refreshing enough. * Caesar salad: It had a terrific flavour with a crunchy texture.The dish was light and was presented in a very appealing way.This is a must-try at this place. * Veg loaded garlic bread: Loaded with colourful veggies and cheese on garlic bread this dish was just amazing and looked very mouth-watering. This is a must-try! * Veg blast pizza: This amazing pizza with a good amount of veggies, overloaded cheese and the thin crispy crust was a perfect one. * Mango freakshake: An eye-candy huge freak shake which was just amazing. The freak shakes at this place are a must-try! The presentation of these shakes is just mind-blowing. Do visit this amazing place!!!