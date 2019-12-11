This Fabric Store In Laad Bazaar Will Sort Your Shaadi Shopping

The shaadi season is here and if you are looking for customising your outfits, here's a store that comes to your rescue. Farhan Silk Creations in Laad Bazaar is home to stunning fabric — Benarasi Silk to georgette. Find yourself reaching out to all those beauties in royal blues and purples. For those of you who love subtle colours, check out their fabric in colours like peach, lemon yellow, baby blue, and the like. The store also stocks up on fancy fabrics like embroidered and lace pieces. Plus, you can pick ready-made dupattas from the store. The price range of the fabric begins at INR 250 per metre while the dupattas are priced INR 500 onwards. In case you're wondering — you can totally bargain for the best price.