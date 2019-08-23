New & Fabulous! Follow Our Breadcrumbs & Get To This Cafe In Film Nagar

For the love of coffee and dessert, Farine delivers, and then some! We'd call it dainty and dandy — with a range of breads, coffee that can be paired with choicest of desserts, and ambience that's all about natural light — you'd want to be here for a while and soak in the colours. Smacked in Film Nagar, Farine (which translates to flour in French) belongs to Conçu fam. And while a few desserts and savouries are quite the same, that's where all the similarities end.

Picturing this as a perfect date spot, walk in to find a dessert counter and a seating area that leads you to more. Pick either the outdoor seating area or go for the one right under a glass ceiling (our favourite, fo sho) with pastel colours splashed on its walls. Big group? You've got to go for the private-room sort of set-up.

Since Farine is all about the art of bread, we went for the focaccia bread — gobble it here or take it home as Farine says it tastes divine with mutton curry. For the mains, go for a Chicken & Wild Mushroom Pizza, and quickly move on to desserts. We've tried Tres Leches (goodness gracious!) and Chocolate Framboise — happening raspberries meet dark chocolate. One bite and you're walking straight into a food coma.