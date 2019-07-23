Popular Restaurant For Modern Touch On Indian Dishes Along With Pretty Interiors

img-gallery-featured
Lounges

Farzi Cafe

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1200, Road 59, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Ambience and food are just awesome. Farzi Cafe is a must-visit place in Hyderabad. A place to relax, chill and party with great food and music. I got to experience their stunning creations at first hand which left me awestruck. Starting with the appetizer course, the restaurant presented a stunning array of both veg and non-veg dishes, each of which had a unique and individual twist to it. Every dish was so delicious and tantalizing. The service staff took great care of us all through the dining service, that too with a big warm smile on their faces.

What Could Be Better?

Prices are quite high. Rest all is perfect. This place deserves all 5 stars.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Family

Lounges

Farzi Cafe

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1200, Road 59, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default