Ambience and food are just awesome. Farzi Cafe is a must-visit place in Hyderabad. A place to relax, chill and party with great food and music. I got to experience their stunning creations at first hand which left me awestruck. Starting with the appetizer course, the restaurant presented a stunning array of both veg and non-veg dishes, each of which had a unique and individual twist to it. Every dish was so delicious and tantalizing. The service staff took great care of us all through the dining service, that too with a big warm smile on their faces.
Popular Restaurant For Modern Touch On Indian Dishes Along With Pretty Interiors
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Prices are quite high. Rest all is perfect. This place deserves all 5 stars.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹3,000+
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae, Family
