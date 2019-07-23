Popular Restaurant For Modern Touch On Indian Dishes Along With Pretty Interiors

Ambience and food are just awesome. Farzi Cafe is a must-visit place in Hyderabad. A place to relax, chill and party with great food and music. I got to experience their stunning creations at first hand which left me awestruck. Starting with the appetizer course, the restaurant presented a stunning array of both veg and non-veg dishes, each of which had a unique and individual twist to it. Every dish was so delicious and tantalizing. The service staff took great care of us all through the dining service, that too with a big warm smile on their faces.