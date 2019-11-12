Located in the lanes of Banjara Hills, Radisson is a secluded and a peaceful getaway. We visited Chill Restaurant located at the hotel to bring in a birthday and loved the food here. We were delighted by the offers provided by them. We ordered a variety of dishes - crispy fried prawns, Roast chicken, chicken Shahslik sizzler, fish of the day steak and Hyderabadi biryani, all of which were good with the roast chicken being the standout dish. It’s a great restaurant to spend some quality time with your family while not being too heavy on your pocket.
From Prawns To Yum Sizzler, Enjoy Some Amazing Delights At This 5 Star Property!
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1900
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
It can be difficult to locate if you’re not in and around Banjara Hills so keep the directions handy.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Kids.
