From Prawns To Yum Sizzler, Enjoy Some Amazing Delights At This 5 Star Property!

Located in the lanes of Banjara Hills, Radisson is a secluded and a peaceful getaway. We visited Chill Restaurant located at the hotel to bring in a birthday and loved the food here. We were delighted by the offers provided by them. We ordered a variety of dishes - crispy fried prawns, Roast chicken, chicken Shahslik sizzler, fish of the day steak and Hyderabadi biryani, all of which were good with the roast chicken being the standout dish. It’s a great restaurant to spend some quality time with your family while not being too heavy on your pocket.