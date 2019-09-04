A Fancy Cafe In Sindhi Colony Which Cannot Be Missed!

Besides Pav bhaji, Dabeli, Vada pav & more, Sindi colony gives another reason to visit. Which is Café Nook! A geek style inspired ambient place that started a couple of months ago. Finally, a modern café around Secunderabad if I may say with a close to 40-50 seating capacity and decent price factor between 400-600 for two. The brief menu that leaves less confusion to choose. Managed to experience dishes from all categories and few that I would like to give a special mention are: Fried Chicken Bacon – Yes you heard it correct. May have to say inspired from bacon & this would be a good one to try who don’t like pork bacon’s Chilli Paneer – Unlike the usual ones this is given a twist to look like a seekh kebab. Paneer stuffed in chilli peppers and then deep-fried like basis. Cottage Cheese Malfiti – Roundels of bocconcini cheese mixed with blanched spinach and cooked in salted boiling water & served on a bed of tomato sauce. WaterMelon Bocconcini And Basil Pesto Salad – Kind of Watermelon feta salad but with a bocconcini cheese and a different presentation. KulKul Mass Pizza – Most popular flavorful Sri Lankan style chicken curry that gets a makeover, over a thin crust pizza which turned out delectable. Kheema Pao With A Twist – Not sure what the twist was but the kheema turned out to be very good with an appealing presentation. “We have been silent enough to settle initial teething issues but now we are confident about our product”, Says the Café Nook and by the end of my meal I can say they did live up to the expectation. Almost every dish served turned out good to be impeccable. Just that it needs to add something more around coffee to justify the Café thing otherwise With all stand and eat places mostly around Sindi colony Cafe Nook serves as a decent place to hang out. Book readers, this is a place that you can add to your list. Maybe I shall pay a visit again in the evening for its warm and cosy lightings adding up to the décor. More details on the respective picture.