Drop By This Restaurant To Explore An Amazing Sunday Brunch With Pretty Interiors

I visited Moon Bean Cafe bar on a Sunday for lunch with a bunch of my foodie friends. First things to be mentioned, couples would love this place for sure. This place has got indoor seating on the ground floor & a rooftop as well. And both the floors are set up with a bar neatly. I'd prefer rooftop to sit & chill with a view of our city. They have done such great work in choosing colours of windows, tables & especially those wall arts. They are quite amazing with the designs on it. Kudos to the artist who has drawn some amazing art. Moving on to food, firstly we started our session with their special mocktails. Virgin mojito was very refreshing. I know, that's a basic Mocktail which you get almost in every restaurant, but there are quite a lot of restaurants which compromise in the taste. Moon Bean has done it perfectly like it was prepared how exactly it should be. Pinacolada was good in taste but the powder was not mixed well in it. Virgin Pinacolda was something special I've had here. The rainbow Mocktail was another colourful thing which was an amalgamation of three fruit flavours. That was really good. In starters, the pan-fried chicken was over burnt on the outside, but so soft from the inside. It tasted nice, but not great. Chicken Pista roll was covered with spices & it was one of those amazing starters in their menu. Lamb roast was juicy & dash a lime flavour added to it made this dish tastier. In veg, the corn fingers were fried to the perfection & given with mayo which tasted wonderful. Even Chicken popcorn was fried well & it has got that right crunchiness to it. Barbeque chicken steak which was given with chicken breast cooked in barbeque style which was applied with barbeque sauce and topped with some veggies & accompanied with flavoured oil rice & crispy masala fries which was scrumptious & it was totally worth the money. Chicken Tikka biryani was another regular dish here which was subtle in spices & rich in flavour. Chicken Tikka was layered over rice very nicely & bringing the right flavour to it. We didn't have Desserts, as they were out of stock. As a whole, this place was really nice and worth every penny.