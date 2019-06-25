Swing By This Plush Restaurant For Some Sumptuous Food

Essence fusion, this place is located at a plush locality of jubilee hills, which is also called the Beverly Hills of Hyderabad. As soon as we arrived at the place the staff was kind and guided us to our seating. The staff was knowledgeable about the dishes served and very helpful, patient in explaining the details about what each dish contains and how it will be served. We went with friends and we loved every bit of it. The true authentic luxury dining experience, the desserts were mouthwatering. Enjoyed every moment of it. Highly recommend going here! Top quality exquisite food menu which won't disappoint! The decor is amongst the best in any restaurant I have been to and the food is very appetising. If you want to experience the best dining - eat here at least once - you'll be glad you did! The service was top class and the manager and our waiter made a real effort to ensure we had a great meal! On our visit we had tried the best of their food they had to offer us, the list is as follows: • Masala Papad • Dal ka shorba • Essence Non- vegetarian platter • Essence Vegetarian platter • Strawberry Dilkhush Mocktail • Berry cooler Mocktail • Desi mojito • Chilli guava • Jeera Cola • Junglee Mushroom Kebab • Quinoa kebab • Lamb Chops • Stuffed Tandoori Quail • penne palak pasta • Mushroom & Truffle mini kulchas • Tandoori Chicken with Kashmiri pulao • Dal makhani with Cheddar Cheese Kulchas • Street styled pav bhaji • Chicken pot biryani • Butter Chicken with assorted bread • Gulab jamun Cheesecake with Mango Sorbet • Fig Kulfi • Assorted Ice Creams • Carrot Halwa Cake • Kheer with Strawberry Rabdi • Popcorn Cappuccino Taking ambience, the food, the service, the presentation, everything out here is top notch. I will be heading here again very soon, you guys do visit this place at the earliest.