With More Than 30 Varieties Of Tea, This Tiny Lounge In Banjara Hills Is For Chai Lovers

While walking on the roads of Banjara Hills on a sultry day, we stumbled upon this tiny tea lounge which has more than 30 varieties of tea sourced from different parts of the world. Decked up with beautiful glassware and cutlery, Finjaan is a tea lounge opposite Iranian Consulate in Banjara Hills and legit has only two tables but that didn't stop us from having a little tea party. We seated ourselves and went through their menu which had so many options properly described for tea newbies. We ordered Natural Mint Black Tea and Special Herbal Relief Tea which are supposed to have calming and relaxing properties. Both the teas came in big pots infused with herbs and tea crushed tea leaves. Natural Mint Black Tea had a sweet minty flavour whereas the Herbal Relief Tea had hints of cinnamon. We polished off both the pots and felt light and warm within. Though we've only tried two, they have lots of exotic Darjeeling teas, Assam teas, Sikkim, Herbal, Chinese, and Japanese teas along with iced teas that you can sip on. You can also buy the tea leaves of the flavours you liked which gets them brownie points.