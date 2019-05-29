This Pan-Asian Place Serves Amazing Signature Dishes Which Are Hard To Miss

Chubby Cho - First you go Wow! then you go, Yum! 😍 Hyderabad's newest Pan-Asian Table which serves some amazing signature Asian dishes to the utter delight! It was an awesome experience out here! The moment we entered their space, it gave us an awesome vibe of excellence through their decor. The traditional bamboo Shoji windows add a beautiful essence of entering a miniature Asian village 😍🌸 Coming to their food, we were super happy with the way they presented the dishes: Larb Gai Salad, Cho's Coriander Chicken Dim Sums, Maki - Mirin marinated Asparagus Sushi, Lettuce wrapped Water Chestnuts & Assorted vegetables, Burnt Garlic Baasha Fish, Malaysian Laksa Ramen Bowl, Go Goa Gone & Beachy Litchi Mocktails, XO Noodles, Hunan Chicken, Cho's Trio Twister Icecream and Naughty Coconut Icecream. We have simply fallen in love with their dishes and even the amazing space! Looking forward to visiting again very soon!