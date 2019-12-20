This Pocket Friendly Outlet Serves Offers Delicious Burgers, Nuggets & More

Five Star Chicken is a thai brand of CP food, where only high-quality raw materials are used. They have a unique "Farm-to-Fork" concept where operations ranging from feed production and animal husbandry to food processing and distribution under one roof. The chicken is Antibiotic-free and 100% Halal. It is a small outlet for Takeaways and sitting capacity of 10 People, they avoid Plastics so they serve their food in Disposable Paper. Starting off with the Food we had, Thai Crispy and Hot Smoky - the variations were recommendable with their soft and juicy chicken Chicken Shots: The chickens were finely minced and filled with cheese and they were deep Fried and one of the favorite things from their Menu. Their Popcorn and Nuggets were delicious and recommendable from their Menu. Then we were served with Crispy Chicken Burger, the Chicken Patty and Salad were nicely done and the flavors of chicken perfectly gone with the name and Taste. I believe that this is a perfect place for those who love Thai and Asian Flavors, this place perfectly blend the taste at a very reasonable rate. Their Branches in Hyderabad is where you can grab these Delicious chickens are : @Kukatpally | @Madhapur | @ECIL | @Kondapur | @Chanda Nagar |