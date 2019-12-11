Five star Chicken: A Go-To Place For Some Crispy Chicken & Rolls Cravings

We visited the 5-star chicken outlet one fine afternoon, which resembles a QSR, moreover a takeaway place for some amazing finger foods. Starting off with some classic chicken offerings like Thai Crispy & Hot N' Smokey variations, Thai Crispy had a really soft and succulent texture which the chicken juices mixing well with the fried coating. Even Hot N Smokey had a great taste and is surely a most favored choice for all the spice lovers out there as the levels are a bit high. Following them was Cheesy Chicken shots which were balls of minced chicken filled with cheese & deep fried thereby giving it a really crispy outer shell and the taste of chicken making it prescence in every bite which was nothing short of great. From the Grab N Eat section, we were served Chicken Roll, a chicken fried chunks tossed in mayo and wrapped in Maida paratha tasted really delicious. I even loved their rendition of Chicken Wings, nuggets & popcorn as they were really soft in texture and nothing short of delicious in terms of taste; highly recommended from the menu. Coming to the Burgers, we got Crispy Chicken & Hot Crispy burger, both of which were nicely done with the right amount of chicken patty, salad & dressing provided, capable enough to fill the hunger pangs of a person at a really affordable price range. Coming to the taste, I liked the Crispy Chicken burger as it excelled on flavors & seasoning making it a great affair. Five-star chicken hosts an exhaustive & well-thought menu, catering to the spice levels for consumers from all age groups, is surely gaining rapid the much-needed buzz due to the great taste variations offered including spicy Indian Flavors as well as other Asian and Thai Flavors that consumers in India love the most. They have small stores in areas of Hyderabad like Kukataplly, Madhapur, Ameerpet, DLF, ECIL & Allwyn Colony. So if you are in the mood for delicious fried chicken or wings, head over to Five star Chicken soon to get your wishes fulfilled.