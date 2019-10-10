Gorge On These Pretty Candy Floss & Ice Creams At Eat Confetti!

Bakeries

Eat Confetti

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
Road 22, Jubliee Hills, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

Eat Confetti offers really pretty flavoured floss candies with ice cream. There is a wide variety of different flavours of floss candy and flavours of ice cream . The ice cream is wrapped with floss candy. It is amazing and yum. So. What you waiting for you guys? Visit this place now.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

