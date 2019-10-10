Eat Confetti offers really pretty flavoured floss candies with ice cream. There is a wide variety of different flavours of floss candy and flavours of ice cream . The ice cream is wrapped with floss candy. It is amazing and yum. So. What you waiting for you guys? Visit this place now.
Gorge On These Pretty Candy Floss & Ice Creams At Eat Confetti!
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Eat Confetti
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)