City Centre Mall is probably one of the first malls that entered the city. But in the past few years, it faces tough competition from the newer malls. However, people still come in good numbers to visit restaurants and other eateries. Want to know which ones? Scroll up to read about the places, from tiny diners to kiosks, where you can explore cuisines from Chinese to Mughlai.
Chaat Cafe To McD: Where To Eat In City Centre Mall
Journey 1853: An Ode To Sahib Sindh Sultan
Sahib Sindh Sultan is a train-themed restaurant that will take you back in time. It is a tribute to the bygone era that takes you on a journey to 1853 (as the name suggests). The menu reflects our rich history through different cuisines like North Indian, Chinese, Mughlai and others. It also serves a great variety of Anglo-Indian dishes. Talking about the ambience, it is a well-set ambiance that is reminiscent of our country's past. For two, it will cost around INR 2,000 and, it is located on the fifth floor.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Aromas of China
We all know how almost everybody loves Chinese food and if you are one of them, check out Aromas of China. There is a wide range in the menu, starting from soups to with desserts. With great seasoning and flavours, the restaurant serves some really good hakka noodles. While you’re here, don’t forget to enjoy their Sichuan style soup and chilli prawns. The ambience is also quite soothing and appropriately done in a South East Asian style.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Chaat Cafe
Be it the crunchy chaat papdi or tangy gol gappe, who doesn't crave chaat? Chaat Cafe will fulfill the need to indulge in a plate full of those amazing gol gappas, raj kachoris, bajjis, and a lot more. You can find this food kiosk on the fourth floor in the food court. And the cost? Well, just INR 200 for two.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Angeethi Asli Dhaba
Angeethi Asli Dhaba has a buffet system that starts at INR 290 for kids and for adults, it's INR 549. But the price differs on weekends. The menu has North Indian fare in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Do not forget to give it a shot to Chandi Malai Kabab, Dilliwala Paneer Chilli and Murgh Lahori . Coming to ambience, they have nice interiors that makes it look like an actual dhaba, and their service is great too.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
McDonalds
If you are done with shopping and crave a bite (or many) of a large burger with a side of fries, we have a place for you in the mall. Big Macs with creamy mayo, coke floats, Mcflurrys, or a happy meal with a toy (kyunki dil toh baccha hai ji), just head to the McDonald's on the first floor for a quick and and satisfying meal for INR 400 to 600 for two.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
