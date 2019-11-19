Chaat Cafe To McD: Where To Eat In City Centre Mall

Sahib Sindh Sultan is a train-themed restaurant that will take you back in time. It is a tribute to the bygone era that takes you on a journey to 1853 (as the name suggests). The menu reflects our rich history through different cuisines like North Indian, Chinese, Mughlai and others. It also serves a great variety of Anglo-Indian dishes. Talking about the ambience, it is a well-set ambiance that is reminiscent of our country's past. For two, it will cost around INR 2,000 and, it is located on the fifth floor.