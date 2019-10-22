A House Renovated Into A Cafe Serves Amazing Quick Bites!

Visited this place before, this is my 2nd visit. Truffle tower is located in film Nagar, near apollo hospitals. Its a house renovated into a cafe. It is located on the ground floor of the building. It has ambience, making us sit indoor or outdoor. Outdoor has a garden. It has plenty of plants. Even indoor has plants at one corner. They have few board games like monopoly, UNO. Outdoor gives us a soothing feeling, with their sitting arrangements. Smoking is allowed in outdoors. This is a perfect place to hang out with friend's, it has huge space. Food I have tasted here, Veg pasta Alfredo, Chicken pasta alfredo, Jalapeno cheese balls, Spicy paradise, Roasted chicken pizza, Tortilla chips (it was not even up to the mark), Potato wedges(must try), waffle (don't even try to taste this). Jalapeno cheese ball was scrumptious. The pasta was below average( pasta can be better) if they improve. Potato wedges tasted great (must try). Pizza's are good, with a thin crust. Waffles, neva choose this place for waffle. I would recommend this place, for their ambience.