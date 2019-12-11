This Cute Little Food Truck Serves Amazing Varieties Of Dosas & Yum Maggi

From the streets of Madhapur, we found a hidden gem that serves the amazing dosas and tiffins. A pocket-friendly place which allows everyone to relish the different varieties of dosas. Dorababu tiffins is basically a food truck, located just opposite to Oakwood furniture near maharaja chaat. They start their service in the evening. Today went there for evening snacks and found this place pretty awesome. Tried a few of their signatures, 1. Cheese paneer idly 2. Schezwan idly Then from the dosa’s 1. Maggi dosa 2. Pizza Dosa 3. Pani Puri Dosa 4. Burger Dosa My favourite is pizza and Maggi dosa. Loved it. And do try their Tawa Mysore bonds as well. Had a really great time. Check this place out. With the minimum amount spend, you guys can enjoy various dishes.