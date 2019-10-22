Good Food With Cozy Ambience & Efficient Service, This Place Is Worth Revisiting!

Visited this place yesterday with my schoolies. The ambience was good, great food, I don't know why but there was no good music yesterday night. Servicing was great. Coming to the food, we ordered Maggi cheese ball it was delicious, and if you visit Carpe Diem, you should taste their inch pizza, which will not in the circle. You get pizza in half a meter and meter. Meter pizza will be sufficient for 6-8 people, we had veg Dum biryani it was good. Visit this place only after knowing whether the main chef is available or not. If the chef is not available, we will not get their special menu😑 its the worst part of Carpe Diem. Mudbrick is in collaboration with Carpe Diem, basically, mudbrick is kitchen and Carpe Diem is for drinks. Carpe Diem is located in Jubile hills. Carpe Diem, they did change to 'the big mataka'. Previously 'the big mataka' was there in place of Carpe Diem. On an average 4/5