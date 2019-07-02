A Royal Dinning Experience In Gandipet!

If you want to feel a royal touch and experience luxury dining experience then Jewel Of Nizam - The Minar is the place. From the entry to you finish your food, you will be given all the luxuries. The service is heart touching and food is just mind-blowing. The view is another thing which will make you fall in love with it. The silver plates, the royal cutlery will make u feel a king type feeling. The 5-course meal for 3200 is worth it for the experience. A perfect place for birthdays, anniversary etc. A for sure visit.