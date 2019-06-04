Huber and Holly is very easily identified on the streets of Jubilee hills. I really love their unicone icecream which is so so insta worthy and their hazeltella shake is a must try drink. Also, you can find their 24-carat gold plated ice-cream cone which is like total delight. The place is always crowded with youngsters and kids.
Their Unicone Ice-Cream Is The New Rager In Town
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The parking area could have been well planned
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group
