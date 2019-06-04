Their Unicone Ice-Cream Is The New Rager In Town

Dessert Parlours

Huber & Holly

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
Park View Enclave, Ground Floor, Opp. KBR Park, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Huber and Holly is very easily identified on the streets of Jubilee hills. I really love their unicone icecream which is so so insta worthy and their hazeltella shake is a must try drink. Also, you can find their 24-carat gold plated ice-cream cone which is like total delight. The place is always crowded with youngsters and kids.

The parking area could have been well planned

₹500 - ₹1,000

Big Group

