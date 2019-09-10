A Stunning Place For All Your Dates Over An Amazing Coffee!

The two most talented and certified baristas in town making our coffee. What more do you want? I absolutely fell in love with the place and its vibe. It is so cute and was dark with all those hanging lights inside. It has got those cute corners. A perfect place to take your bae. Located in the bylanes of film nagar, this place is a hidden gem to all those coffee lovers. Here in bottega Baristas Adnan and Mahadev craft out the best coffees and they've got amazing variants of Latte's, Cappuccino, and all other coffee-based drinks. We have had the best Spanish Latte, arabesque cold coffee, cold brewed Coffee soda, and the classic Cappuccino ❣️😍All were simply amazing. Coming to the food we have had the Spaghetti meatballs, stuffed garlic bread chicken and veg both, mini pizzas both veg and nonveg baked by Chef Sneha. She did an amazing job. They were baked to perfection. In the desserts, we had the scrumptious Chocolate Fettuccini which was my first time! I fell in love with the dessert! A highly recommended dish. My overall experience in this cafe was fabulous!